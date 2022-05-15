Taranaki records 16th Covid-19 death, 350 new cases over the weekend

There were 350 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki this weekend. (File photo)

One person with Covid-19 has died in Taranaki over the weekend, bringing the total number in the region to 16.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death in Sunday’s 1pm update.

On Saturday, there were 198 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki, and 152 on Sunday.

The most recent deaths before this one were reported on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Small Covid-19 outbreak on ward 2a at Taranaki Base Hospital

* 180 Taranaki allied health staff to join nationwide strike on Monday



In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.