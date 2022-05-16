No timeframe for completion of police probe into shooting death of unarmed Taranaki man

An investigation into the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Taranaki man continues, with no timeframe in sight for its completion, nor any indication whether the findings will be made public.

Kaoss Price, 22, died after being shot by police on April 16, along a section of State Highway 3 between Bell Block and Waitara, near the Big Jim’s Garden Centre.

Information publicly released by police in the days afterwards said Price had rammed a police car about 9.30pm and then tried to "commandeer a number of vehicles from members of the public who had stopped at the scene".

The unarmed Price was shot during an attempt to “take control” of one of these vehicles, police previously said.

One month on from the father-of-three’s death, police were asked for an update on the status of the investigation.

Along with the police inquiry, Price’s death is under investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the matter is also before the coroner.

A series of questions were put to the police media team, including whether the officers involved in the incident were back at work; what stage the police investigation was at and when it would likely be completed; whether the findings would be made public; and if any arrests of any individuals connected to events related to the April 16 incident had been made.

In response, the media team provided a one-line statement.

“The investigation is ongoing and we don’t have any timeline to provide at this stage.”

Attempts to contact Julia Whaipooti, the lawyer acting on behalf of the Price whānau, have so far been unsuccessful.