Lukewarm response to emissions plan from Taranaki climate campaigners

Climate change minister James Shaw, along with deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Grant Robertson and others, presented the Government’s emissions reduction plan on Monday.

The Government’s $2.9 billion plan to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions has received a lukewarm response from climate campaigners in Taranaki.

On Monday, Climate Change Minister James Shaw unveiled the Government’s first emissions reduction plan, which outlined a range of measures across a variety of sectors, that would ultimately see emissions hit net-zero by 2050.

It is also part of a worldwide effort to limit temperature rise to 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels.

A big focus of the plan is transport, where $1.2b will be spent over the next four years, with one aim being for people to travel in cars 20% less by 2035, and instead opt for public transport, cycling and walking.

Free public transport would have been a "no-brainer" to reduce emissions, says Climate Justice Taranaki.

A tranche of that money will be used to help low-income households ditch “dirty” cars for cleaner alternatives, such as electric vehicles.

Addressing the impact of climate change on Māori is also part of the plan, with a strategy and action points to be developed between government and tangata whenua.

The plan also signalled a new Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions to be established, with a budget of $339 million.

Agriculture remains Aotearoa’s largest emitting sector, and the mooted centre would look to develop and commercialise products to help farmers cut back on emissions.

Despite the Government’s move in March to halve public transport costs in the wake of rising fuel prices, there was no announcement to make it completely free, which Taranaki climate campaigner Emily Bailey believed was a “no-brainer”.

Climate Justice Taranaki member Emily Tuhi-Ao Bailey called the new plan "quite short-sighted" and not focussed enough on community.

Bailey, of Climate Justice Taranaki, said making public transport free was a way to get people out of their cars altogether, and it was “going the wrong way” to focus on beefing up the use of cleaner vehicles.

She was disappointed the plan invested heavily in business and agriculture interests, and said there were missed opportunities to focus on the social change needed for the plan to work.

“It’s quite short-sighted and quite industry-focused rather than being community-focussed.”

Bailey said while the funding to set up an agricultural emissions action centre was good, it needed to include iwi and communities, who she believed could provide strong, efficient and sustainable ideas to tackle climate change.

Kelvin Wright, chief executive of Venture Taranaki, welcomed the plan and hoped to see “true partnerships forming alongside action on the ground, rather than more plans and frameworks”.

“We will be reviewing the document in more detail with this in mind.”

He said the region was already “proactively and collaboratively” working towards a low emission, high value economy, and it was important this transition occurred smoothly by leveraging all of the tools available in terms of people, resources and infrastructure.

Along with a focus on support for renewable energy, such as green hydrogen, Wright welcomed the plan’s commitment to establishing regulatory settings for offshore renewable energy by July 2024.

Taranaki Federated Farmers president Mark Hooper says there was a need to have another debate about the role genetic editing and modification could play.

Federated Farmers president and climate change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard said he was pleased there had been recognition of the role new technology played in coming up with solutions to address agricultural emissions.

Mark Hooper, Taranaki Federated Farmers president, echoed Hoggard’s views, but added there was a need for the government to explain how it intended to get the regulatory requirements up to speed to ensure such tools, when identified, could be fast-tracked for use.

He also said one of the missed opportunities was the need for a society-wide discussion around the role genetic editing and modification could play, especially in light of technological advancements in the last 20 years.

“I think we need to have that debate again.”

Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, who is also National’s agriculture spokesperson, said the plan did not contain any surprises from her perspective, but she expected the government to be proactive in removing regulations to make it easier to use products such as methane inhibitors in New Zealand.