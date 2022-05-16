Police call for help in Taranaki homicide investigation

A homicide investigation was launched after the discovery of Adrian Humphreys’ body at a remote Taranaki campground.

Police are asking for public help as they try and solve a homicide at a remote Taranaki campground.

It has been 10 days since the body of English-born Adrian Humphreys was discovered just after day break at the Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau on Saturday, May 7.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway, and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, was unavailable to discuss the investigation on Monday.

Instead, the Palmerston North-based officer released a statement asking for anyone who was in the Tāngarākau Valley overnight on Friday, May 6, who had not spoken to police, to come forward.

“We also want to speak with anyone who believes they may have any relevant information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant,” he said.

WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan is the officer in charge of the Tāngarākau homicide investigation. (file photo)

Sheridan confirmed police had finished their forensic examination of the campground and surrounding areas.

However, the police had yet to speak to everyone they believed were in the Tāngarākau Valley at the time of Humphreys’ death.

Sheridan said there would continue to be a police presence in the area and some members of the investigation team would remain based at Whangamōmona.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and we have a lot more work to do to understand the full circumstances of exactly what occurred and who was involved,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police have completed the forensic investigation around Bushlands Campground in Tangarakau.

Police did not say if they had identified anyone of direct interest to them in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Humphreys’ sister is believed to be close to arriving in New Zealand to arrange his repatriation to the United Kingdom.

Humphreys, who worked in Rotorua as an anaesthetic technician, also served in the Royal Air Force.

A former colleague of his had been in contact with Humphreys’ family and was passing on condolence messages to them in the United Kingdom, including his parents.

“There is still no update on the circumstances of his death I'm afraid.... I'll let you know the minute anything is released,” he said online in a group set up for Royal Air Force operating theatre technicians.

Police said anyone with information could provide it via the 105 phone line by quoting file number 220507/5811.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.