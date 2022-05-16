Striking allied health workers picketed outside Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday

About 180 TDHB allied health workers went on strike in Taranaki on Monday as part of national industrial action that saw about 10,000 workers across the country stop work.

Marches and pickets are happening at 22 locations around the country over pay and conditions.

Life-preserving services and staffing are in place in hospitals during the strike.

Workers picketed outside Taranaki Base Hospital.

Allied therapies and assistant workforces are in medical, surgical, mental health and child health at Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals and include anaesthetic technicians, sterile supply technicians, social workers, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and oral health.

It does not include doctors, nurses and midwives.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF/Stuff A protester makes her point on Tukapa St.

The strike is part of industrial action which began a week ago and includes working to rule.

Working to rule includes only working to rostered times unless overtime payments are agreed to, and taking all entitled breaks.

Last year, nurses went on strike for more money and safer staffing. A few months later, midwives also took strike action for similar reasons.