Forestry owners likely to pick up bill for truck-damaged roads, despite opposition

Forestry owners in the Stratford district may soon be contributing to a new rate which will see the local council collect $100,000 annually for roads damaged during harvest. (File photo)

A Taranaki council is one step away from charging forestry owners for the damage logging trucks are doing to its roads, despite a number of those in the industry calling the move “not fair”.

As part of its draft annual plan, the Stratford District Council looked to introduce a roading targeted rate.

The move came after it spent nearly $1.5 million over a five-year period on repairing roads near forests being harvested in eastern Taranaki.

On Tuesday, the council reviewed and deliberated on submissions to the plan.

Much of the morning was spent discussing the proposed roading rate, which would bring in $100,000 annually.

All those in the district who own an “exotic forest” would contribute to that $100,000.

Twenty-three people submitted on the draft plan, and 17 of those commented on the proposed roading rate.

Twelve of those 17 people called for some form of change to the rate, calling it unfair.

Some asked that tjhe rate be calculated on a case-by-case basis, and questioned why they could be charged now when harvesting was almost over.

Pine trees are harvested when they are about 25 years old, and some questioned where their rates had been going when logging trucks were not using the roads.

Bill Davies, who called himself one of the early pioneers in forestry in the district, was one of those in opposition, and spoke to his submission.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Stratford District Council spent $1.5m on roads damaged by logging trucks over a five-year period. (File photo)

Davies said the move to introduce forestry on the erosion-prone eastern Taranaki hill country 30 years ago had been a “major benefit to the region” and now the people who worked towards that were being penalised.

Davies said he thought the costs “had to go back” to central Government.

Davies, who owns a forest but not the land its on, questioned where the investment in roading infrastructure had been ahead of the harvest.

He said this was something he had raised with council “many, many times over 30 years”.

“The problem was neglected for years and years and years.”

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said the “common theme throughout the objections” had been around fairness, and people questioning what had happened to the rates they had already paid towards roading.

But, he said this money was “just not enough”.

Volzke said other councils around the country who were facing the same issues and had come up with a solution, were working to “the same definitions we’re using”.

Councillor Rick Coplestone said it was “bizarre” the council could not charge logging trucks for each tonne were carrying, or for the distance they travelled on the council’s roads.

Coplestone said that was the “most logical” solution.

But, council chief executive Sven Hanne said they didn’t have a “legal leg to stand on” if companies were charged that way and did not pay up, but they did with rates.

Volzke said calculating the rate as they intend to, using the capital value of the properties, was “the only practical method”.

The capital value of a property reflects the size of the forest, and that “indirectly” shows the amount of logs coming off that property, he said.

When discussions arose around what would happen with the years when there is a harvesting “lull” and logging trucks aren’t using the roads, council corporate services' director Tiffany Radich reminded the room the rate could be “remedied every year”.

“It doesn’t have to stick to the $100,000.”

Elected members made no changes to the rates proposal, but agreed council should assess each forest ahead of charging its owner.

The roading targeted rate, and annual plan, will be formally adopted at a full meeting of council next month.