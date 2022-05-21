A 'connection to the coastline' shows 20 years of climate change impacts

Pat Greenfield focused her work on the Three Sisters and neighbouring Four Brothers Beach in Taranaki.

A committed photographer had spent 20 years capturing the impacts of climate change on New Zealand coastlines and is ready to share her work with the public.

Seventy-six-year-old Pat Greenfield is an environmental activist and her photo documentation had been her “contribution to society in the fight against climate change”.

“We have one Earth and this can show one small part of what we are losing.”

Her comparison photos of the Tongapōrutu coastline in Taranaki were taken 18 years apart and have now been displayed in New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki Museum as the Impermanence exhibition.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pat Greenfield has been taking photos of a Taranaki coastline for 20 years to show the drastic environmental impacts of climate change.

Greenfield grew up in Auckland, but moved to Taranaki in 1991 and brought with her a love for painting and drawing.

The then 55-year-old, transferred her passion to film cameras and started taking photos of local beaches.

But she fell in love with the Taranaki coastline and started making the drive to Tongapōrutu to see the Three Sisters rocks and the neighbouring Four Brothers Beach, which is what she focused her work on.

In 2003 Greenfield headed to her regular spot for lunch and pulled out her film camera near Tongapōrutu’s Pilot Point to capture the boulders she was sitting on.

“My tripod packed up, so I thought I’d come back in a fortnight and redo it and when I came back they had all gone.”

“I thought things were changing so quickly perhaps I should record them.”

After discovering the shift in environment, Greenfield continued to visit that exact spot and record what she saw.

Every month the photographer was taking her camera to the beach and built an “emotional connection” to the landscape – until one of the Three Sisters fell.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Greenfield’s connection to the coastline meant she was able to witness big impacts on the cliff and documented the collapse of one of the Three Sisters.

“I did think Christ it’s a rock, but it’s a family, and I’ve observed it over the years, and it’s like your own family when you lose a member you mourn.”

“I wasn’t expecting it to change and that’s what triggered the whole thing.”

The idea behind her photos was to get people to understand the impact of storms and earthquakes on the coastline and “empathise with nature”.

“No-one can go back in time.”

“The longer you can do it the more valuable and important the images become.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The images have been taken 18 years a part and show the impact of storms and earthquakes on the Taranaki coastline.

In the museum display, Greenfield had included images of families to show the continuity of a bloodline and the similarities it has with nature.

“They have a life, but they die, but the lineage continues and that’s the same with humans, so I’ve been using that to try and get people to empathise that everything is interconnected.”

“It’s basically showing what we are losing.”

“Climate change has always been happening, but it’s more urgent now.”

Eventually changing to a digital camera, Greenfield had also recorded everything in a diary.

“The more I went up and was observing, I kept a written diary of everything changing.”

Her activism story had been recorded over the years and Greenfield said it was her “calling before I die”.

“It’s almost as if the coast had chosen me to tell its story so instead of a story about a person it's a story about a place.”

And she plans to pass on her environmental expertise to a young person who would do the same.

“Age goes against you and I can’t un-know what I know, but I can share it.”

“I have decades of experience but what’s the point if your knowledge dies with you.”

The Impermanence exhibition opened on May 21 and will finish November 27.