A passion for puzzles draws teenage boys together in New Plymouth

Ben Bucksmith is the founder of Taranaki Cubers which has just celebrated its one year anniversary.

Ben Bucksmith can solve a Rubik’s cube in seven-and-a-half seconds.

And the 16-year-old is sharing his skills with members of his cubing club.

Cubing is a puzzle in which the aim is to arrange the coloured sides of a cube as quickly as possible.

The best-known example of the puzzle is the Rubik’s cube, which became a global phenomenon in the early 1980s, and cube puzzles remain among the most sold toys in the world.

Bucksmith was the founder of the Taranaki Cubers, which has recently celebrated its first birthday, having grown from four members to about 40.

The group is made up of six to 17 year-olds who meet once every fortnight at New Plymouth’s Clever Kids, on Devon St East, to socialise and play games which, as well as cubing, include chess and Dungeons and Dragons.

Bucksmith said Taranaki Cubers was about creating a welcoming space for members “because that’s what’s going to stick with them when they leave”.

He asked his parents for a cube when he was nine and within a week was able to solve it, which sparked his passion for the puzzle.

LISA BURD/Stuff Ben Bucksmith can now solve a cube in a record time of seven and half minutes.

And after realising how many other young people loved cubing, he had the idea of starting a club.

“I went to competitions around the country and really found out that there were more people than I thought who were interested in it in New Zealand.

“There are a lot of groups, and especially online, because that’s where we can socialise and connect,” he said.

Every meeting sees classrooms full of kids and teenagers competing against one another in various different games.

“It’s really good to have this many people and think a year ago there weren’t this many,” he said.

Bucksmith said cubing takes up a lot of his time, but he also has a passion for conducting music and plays the piano and saxophone.

However, he said the Taranaki Cubers group was his “biggest achievement”.

LISA BURD/Stuff Father Michael Bucksmith says it’s heartwarming to see how his son has shared his passion with around 40 other kids.

And his parents, Jenny and Michael, are his number one supporters.

“It’s so heartwarming to see Ben’s motivation and see his heart for it to be a place of relationships,” Michael said.

“We love what it’s become, and I just have so much pride in this boy and what he’s done and the space he’s created for other people just by following his heart.

“He’s focused on the relationships rather than the plastic.”

Michael said the club had positively influenced other young people with advanced thinking and abilities and complicated social emotional needs.

“It looks like they’re just playing games, but they come to connect.”

And the club is helping his son at the same time.

“Sometimes, when it’s been a tough week at school, you can see the club being a calm place for Ben as well.

“It seems simple but it’s enough.”