Oil and gas firm ordered to pay 'humiliated' employees $278,000

Former oil and gas staff have been compensated after being made redundant by the management firm for New Zealand Energy Corporation, which operates The Copper Moki well site, pictured, in the Stratford district.

Staff left humiliated and hurt after being sacked by the management firm of oil and gas giant New Zealand Energy Corporation have been awarded almost $280,000 in lost wages, reimbursements and compensation.

The Employment Relations Authority has found NZEC Management Limited guilty of breaching good faith as an employer, after it made four staff members redundant “out of blue” after it claimed it was in a dire financial position due to falling oil prices and the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

The four staff members – Alison McKnight, Barry Watkins, Stewart Angelo and Ray England – had taken pay cuts believing their jobs were safe.

However, they were then made redundant without any consultation, leaving them collectively feeling hurt and humiliated with a loss of their dignity.

The Taranaki-based management company’s failure to follow the correct employment process resulted in a combined compensation order for the hurt caused of $74,000. The authority also ordered compensation for lost wages and reimbursement of their pay that was cut prior to the layoffs to be paid to a total of $278,589.

Angelo, who was an engineering and maintenance engineer, said in evidence that he had taken a pay cut, which breached his employment contract, and agreed to take leave.

While on leave he was phoned by chief executive Michael Adams, who has since resigned, and told he was being made redundant.

“He says this came as a huge shock as he had not been given any indication prior to that telephone call that his position was in jeopardy,” O’Sullivan said in his written decision.

“He said he had no inkling as to what the call would be about, and it was devastating.”

For Watkins, the effects were "catastrophic", financially, emotionally, physically and mentally.

Before her employment officially ended, McKnight had to spend five days training the accountant who was left to take over her tasks.

A 28-year veteran in the industry, England said he felt betrayed, the process had left him sick and distressed to a point he was unable to eat or sleep.

Chairman and chief executive of New Zealand Energy Corporation, which holds all the shares in NZEC Management Limited, James Willis, told the authority urgent steps were needed to reduce costs and losses and redundancies were "absolutely necessary" to restructure the business.

The company justified the redundancies because it believed consultation was not necessary because of an “exceptional circumstances provision” in the employment agreements.

However, the legislation it was acting under had been changed, making consultation mandatory.

NZEC Management Limited was ordered to pay Angelo six months' salary of $112,200, reimbursement of $5600 cut from his salary and $18,000 compensation.

Watkins was compensated at $20,000, with remuneration of $1587 for the pay cut, as well as three-months lost salary of $22,932. McKnight will receive two months' salary of $10,200, plus $3530 as reimbursement and $18,000 compensation.

The final order was for England to receive $41,379 for lost wages, $7,161 reimbursement and $18,000 for hurt and humiliation.