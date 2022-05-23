Three more deaths with Covid-19 in Taranaki bringing total to 21

Three more people have died from Covid-19 in Taranaki bringing the number of deaths to 21.

Another three people have died in Taranaki with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health announced one death on Saturday and two more on Monday, bringing the number of deaths in the region to 21.

In its 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki hospital ward to reopen to visitors after Covid-19 closure



The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website.

There are now 1558 active cases of Covid-19 in the Taranaki community and 27,236 people have recovered.

Nationally, 1017 people have died with Covid-19.