Race for New Plymouth mayoralty heats up with fourth candidate joining field

New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu says the backing of his whānau proved to be the game-changer regarding his change of heart to run for mayor.

Voting papers aren’t out for another three months but New Plymouth’s mayoral race is already congested with four candidates now on the card.

On Wednesday New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu announced he will make a bid for the mayoralty at this year’s local body election.

And he absolutely believes New Plymouth is ready for a Māori mayor.

“And if we break some glass ceilings in the process, so be it,” he said.

“I’m proud of who I am, I’m proud to be Māori.”

In his run for the mayoralty Moeahu joins fellow councillors Murray Chong and Sam Bennett, and New Plymouth businessman Max Brough, who unsuccessfully stood for the role in 2019.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff New Plymouth businessman Max Brough stood for the mayoralty in 2019 but came second.

The three men have been campaigning in some form for nearly six months, having made their plans clear in December last year.

Despite frequent questions as to his intentions, Holdom is yet to publicly declare whether he’ll campaign to hang on to his chains.

He’s still got plenty of time with nominations for the October 8 election not closing until August 12.

Whether Holdom chooses to stand or not is understood to be the deciding factor for others considering a stab at the job.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Current New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has yet to reveal whether he will seek a third term. (File Photo)

Moeahu, who lives in the South Taranaki District, was first elected to New Plymouth District Council in 2019 and had ruled out a tilt for the top job earlier this year.

However, he said ongoing approaches from sectors of the community asking him to stand for mayor made him question this stance.

It was the support from his wife Sonya and two children Christian and Kaia which proved to be the game-changer, the 43-year-old said.

Moeahu, who has whakapapa to Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāruahine and Ngāti Porou iwi, said he was “nervous but excited” about his decision.

He believed he had the skills and passion necessary to do the job well, and wasn’t in the race just to make up the numbers.

“No-one will have a chance to win if they don’t put their name forward.”

Along with bankrolling his mayoral campaign this year, Moeahu will also complete his Masters in Māori and Indigenous Leadership studies through the University of Canterbury.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong is already actively campaigning to become the next mayor of New Plymouth. (File Photo)

Moeahu had an unwavering belief in the power partnership and collaboration played in overcoming any existing divisions in the community, as well as the “concerns and uncertainty” people have shared with him about the upcoming central Government reforms, including Three Waters.

“My belief has always been that we are stronger together.”

He welcomed debate on issues, and already exercised an open door policy for constituents.

“Don’t underestimate the power of kōrero.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Sam Bennett wants to be the district’s next mayor as well. (File Photo)

Along with his mayoral bid, Moeahu also intends to stand for a council seat at this year’s election, but his future political aspirations will always remain close to home, rather than on the national stage.

“My love is for Taranaki, and I’m very firm on that.”

Candidates wishing to stand in the local body elections have until 12pm on August 12 to complete their nomination.