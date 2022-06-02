Poor Knights provide rich experience for Taranaki marine studies students

Emma Muir had the opportunity to snorkel with a friendly Sandager's Wrasse during her trip to the Poor Knights Islands.

Two Taranaki students got up close and personal with the inhabitants of one of New Zealand’s most famous marine reserves.

Emma Muir, 14 and Claudia Brock, 13 were selected to travel to the Poor Knights Islands with Experiencing Marine Reserves, a national conservation programme run locally by the Ngamotu Marine Reserve Society based in New Plymouth.

Muir and Brock were selected for the work they carried out as part of a marine studies group at Highlands Intermediate School, which included a study on the health of the marine ecosystem at Port Taranaki.

Their study involved rubbish cleanups, snorkelling, seaweed collection and monitoring of the marine ecosystem.

Lorna Doogan/Supplied Jackie and Emma Muir, left, and Claudia and Jacqui Brock. The girls were chosen for their work as part of a marine studies group at Highlands Intermediate.

Their visit to Poor Knights Islands, off the east coast of the Northland Region, included a snorkelling session, and Muir said it had opened her eyes to the difference a marine reserve can make to sea life.

“It’s really amazing. It’s just so diverse. There’s so many fish species there, it’s just mind-blowing that its on our doorstep.”

Taranaki has two marine reserves, Tapuae between Kerekawe and Tapuae Streams, and Parininihi near Wai Iti, which ishome to the unique sponge gardens of Pariokariwa reef.