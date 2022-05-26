Plant monitoring device a blooming success and it's not even on the market yet

PowerUp Kickstart finalists Jayden Clark, 17, and Ashkan Azarkish ,16, have been flooded with questions about their all-in-one digital plant monitor Sprout.

It’s a plant monitoring product still in beta testing but already the two teenage entrepreneurs behind it are being overwhelmed with enquiries.

Jayden Clark and Ashkan Azarkish have created an all-in-one digital plant monitor, called Sprout, that enables you to keep track of your pot plant’s moisture, sunlight, temperature and humidity requirements via an app on your phone.

The Taranaki teens invented the device because their parents kept killing indoor plants at home.

A Stuff article about the product on Wednesday was read more than 80,000 times and since then the two New Plymouth Boys’ High School students have been overwhelmed with enquiries.

“We thought we were going to be some other story you see in the newspaper, we didn’t really think much about it,” Azarkish said.

“It’s been great, we’ve had ten more pre-orders, there are comments everywhere in indoor plant groups, the website traffic is a 10-fold increase,” Clark added.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair’s story was read by thousands when it was published on Wednesday.

The pair want to talk to people having problems with their indoor plants so they can collect data to perfect the product.

Since the article ran they have had a number of people get in touch looking for help.

“We have ten more interviews lined up, four or five this coming Sunday.

“In the interviews we talk about the problems they are facing and try and really understand what we need to solve and how to make the product work around them.”

The pair’s business EzSoil has been named as one of five finalists in Venture Taranaki’s PowerUp Kickstart, a business capability building programme and ideas competition, with one idea ultimately winning the grand prize of $10,000 to spend on developing their enterprise.