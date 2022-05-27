Only six contracts left to fill for Taranaki rugby squad

Taranaki’s national provincial championship rugby squad has all but been finalised after coach Neil Barnes announced the union has already contracted 28 players for the upcoming representative season.

Barnes, who led Taranaki to the NPC Championship title last season, said there were still six contracts up for grabs, but they were already in negotiations with three other players.

They are Stephen Perofeta, Michael Bent and Fin Hoeata.

Barnes will be desperate to get Perofeta’s signature inked to a deal after he was named NPC Player of the Year in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki players to bring up half century of appearances in amber and black

* Prop Michael Bent back for Taranaki Bulls

* Seven Taranaki Bulls places up for grabs ahead of Bunnings National Provincial Championship



The Blues utility has been equally adept at first five-eighth and fullback in Super Rugby Pacific and has played for than 50 games for Taranaki since he made his debut for the province in 2016.

Bent’s experience through last year’s campaign also proved invaluable after he returned from almost playing a decade in Ireland.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta has yet to sign for Taranaki.

Barnes was delighted to have locked in so many players from last year’s unbeaten season.

“We’ve worked hard to retain the same squad,” he said.

“We knew there was something special within this group and we hope we can continue to make Taranaki proud by carrying on the momentum from last year’s campaign.”

Barnes will name a wider training squad next week to provide an opportunity for club players to push for the remaining squad players, he said.

Of the players named by Barnes, only Reuben O’Neill has been sidelined by a long-term injury and has yet to appear for the Chiefs in 2022.

The Barrett brothers – Beauden, Scott and Jordie – would almost certainly be involved in the All Blacks campaign along with Tupou Vaa’i, while the likes of Josh Lord and Pita Gus Sowakula could also be selected.

Taranaki’s first NPC match will be against Northland at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park on Sunday, August 7.

Taranaki squad:

Props: Reuben O’Neill, Jared Proffit, Kyle Stewart, Crusader Faletagoa’i.

Hookers: Ricky Riccitelli, Bradley Slater, Milenium Sanerivi.

Locks: Josh Lord, Jesse Parete, Mickey Woolliams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i.

Loose forwards: Mitch Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tom Florence.

Halfbacks: Logan Crowley, Liam Blyde.

Inside backs: Jayson Potroz, Josh Jacomb, Beauden Barrett, Daniel Waite, Teihorangi Walden, Daniel Rona.

Outside backs: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Kini Naholo, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Jordie Barrett.