Name suppression lifted for New Plymouth murder accused

Henry Wensor is accused of killing his wife Levonne Wensor at this New Plymouth address in February.

Name suppression has been lifted for a New Plymouth man accused of murdering his wife.

Henry Joseph Wensor, 48, has yet to enter a plea to a charge of murdering Levonne Kaye Wensor at a New Plymouth address in February.

He appeared via audiovisual link in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday.

One of his sons, along with the family of the alleged victim, were in court to hear Wensor had not engaged with a psychologist to determine his mental health status.

Defence counsel Rob Weir told the court he believed the accused was not fit to plead to the charge.

Weir has subsequently engaged an expert to determine if Wensor was fit to plead and requested a hearing.

Justice Simon France granted the request and told the court that it would likely take place sometime in the back half of this year.

Wensor, who has been transferred from a remand prison to a secure psychiatric facility, was remanded until August 23 for a further call over.

Justice France said if it was deemed that Wensor was not to be held further at the facility then he would be returned to prison.

His trial date has been set for February 13.