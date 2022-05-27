Free soup and bread for anyone getting their Covid, flu or measles jab

Taranaki DHB is offering soup and bread as an incentive for people to get vaccinated against the flu, Covid and measles.

Bacon butties as an incentive to get vaccinated are so last year, this winter it’s all about soup and bread.

Last September Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) tried to encourage people to get jabbed against Covid-19 by offering free bacon butties and coffee for breakfast one morning. It worked. The smell of frying bacon lured 130 people through the door in two hours.

Now, as winter approaches, the health board is offering soup and bread to anyone who gets their Covid, influenza and/or MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jabs next Wednesday, June 1.

Spot prizes of winter-warmer items like hot water bottles, beanies and bed socks will also be drawn on Wednesday.

“Vaccinations are a safe, easy and effective way to help you and your whānau stay well this winter,’’ TDHB Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme service lead Rachel Court said.

‘’So, come on down to the vaccinations centres in New Plymouth and Hāwera, we look forward to seeing you.’’

The DHB is encouraging vaccinations as Covid may have a sting in its tail, the flu is expected to hit hard and there is a concern measles may break out.

A couple of months ago the DHB said there were no measles in Taranaki, but with New Zealand’s borders reopening soon that may change, so people are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

An estimated 5000 people aged between 15 and 30 in Taranaki missed out on receiving their measles vaccination when they were young, the DHB said in March.

There is no need to book – just walk-in to the New Plymouth Vaccination Centre, at the Baker Tilly Building at 109 Powderham St between 9am and 4:30pm, or the Hāwera Vaccination Centre, TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, between 10:30am and 4:30pm, on Wednesday.