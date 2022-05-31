Taranaki's shared workspace prepares to open its doors in South Auckland

New Plymouth’s Johnson Corner has announced its expansion for a new office in Auckland.

A shared working space in the heart of New Plymouth is opening a second branch – in Auckland.

Johnson Corner provides open-plan desks and two private boardrooms for members in premises on the corner of Devon St West and Brougham St.

Owners Adnan and Elle Belushi opened the doors in 2018 and have been looking at expanding to the country's largest city ever since.

On Wednesday, after 18 months of preparation, they will open the doors of their South Auckland office in the Highbrook Business Park in East Tāmaki, and are hoping to take Taranaki businesses with them.

READ MORE:

* The women providing alternative mental health services for young girls

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 re-emergence puts squeeze on Taranaki businesses

* Taranaki development plans in spotlight as Covid-19 impacts continue



“Auckland is a business district. It generates three billion dollars to the NZ economy, so it’s a highly valuable environment,” Belushi said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Belushi says he is excited to open expand the workspace to Auckland and introduce Taranaki businesses into the city.

“This presents an opportunity to showcase Taranaki to Auckland and rest of the world.

“I want people to say, ‘Look, you can build great businesses in Taranaki.’”

He would not reveal how much they had spent on their new premises, but said there was “a significant amount invested”.

Johnson Corner is not the only shared office space to expand in the wake of Covid and work from home.

Manifold Space, also based on Devon Street West, recently opened a branch in Oakura’s new Village Mews residential and commercial development.