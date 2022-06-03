Hemp, quinoa, sheep's milk on future menus for Taranaki growers

Taranaki sheep and beef farmers Hamish and Kate Dunlop with Annabel, 4, Tommy, 1, and George, 5, amongst their quinoa crop. Quinoa has been identified as a commercially viable food opportunity for the region.

It’s not often that you’d see avocado, hemp, kiwifruit, quinoa and sheep milk mixed together – but they’ve been identified as part of the recipe for Taranaki’s economy of the future.

Venture Taranaki has this week started releasing its Branching Out blueprints – a list of 10 innovative, commercially viable food and fibre opportunities.

These are avocados, gin botanicals, grains and legumes, hemp fibre for construction, hops, indigenous ingredients, kiwifruit, sheep dairy, and trees.

The opportunities have been explored and validated over 18-months and are now being published for use by the community and a range of interested groups and individuals to progress new ventures.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shining Peak brewer Jesse Sigurdsson says hops can have regional flavours.

It’s hoped the diverse bunch of opportunities will support the region’s long-term vision for a resilient, high-value, and low-emissions future.

"Progress will only be possible with community and investor buy-in, and a real commitment from the existing players," said Anne Probert, Venture Taranaki’s general manager for regional strategy and sectors.

"We have identified a list of ventures that encompass innovation, growth, and offer market potential, building value and resilience to our regional economy.”

Shining Peak Head Brewer Jesse Sigurdsson welcomed the idea of local hops – which he currently sources from Nelson and abroad.

“It's always nice to use local because it supports the community and cycles back into the economy, it also takes a lot of freight miles and carbon footprint, credit stuff like that out of the equation.

“The hops side of brewing I would compare a lot to wine and grapes and the difference that you get from grapes grown from region to region. So we might get this amazing growth here that you can't get anywhere else, because of the climate and our soil.”

Around the region are a number of farmers and growers already embracing the opportunities Venture Taranaki has highlighted.

In a press release Venture Taranaki stated that more than 70ha was already under development or under serious consideration for avocado development.

LISA BURD/Stuff Mason Hareb has plans to plant thousands of avocado trees in Taranaki.

These include contractor Matthew Hareb, who is establishing a 30-hectare avocado orchard near Brixton.

Last year Hareb said he planned to eventually plant 12,000 avocado trees.

Gin botanicals are also on the list of industries that have potential to operate at scale in Taranaki.

Husband and wife team David and Jo James of Taranaki’s Juno Gin are already helping to grow local suppliers for their ingredients.

David said the local business community, and the fertile soils and climate of Taranaki, all lend themselves to getting into high value, low footprint or small footprint crops.

One of the hardest parts for businesses getting established – and particularly those that involve growing a product – is managing cash flow, David said.

“I would think that would be the single biggest barrier. The skills, the knowledge of how to grow, and the the quality of the land, all of those things are here.”

There are other successful examples of businesses as outlined in the blueprints.

A 26-hectare kiwifruit orchard has been developed in Waitōtara, and hemp has been used to create a new pataka kai in the Marfell Community Garden.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Melody Te Patu and Arohaina Owen with the award-winning Kaitahi As One smoothie drops which are stocked in supermarkets around the country.

Native superfoods are being turned into healthy food and beverage products by South Taranaki’s Kaitahi As One, whose products are being stocked in supermarkets around the country.

Venture Taranaki identified 270,000 ha of land as suitable for horticulture, including 3667 ha of land where owners have pinpointed diversification opportunities.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright said Taranaki had a long history of food production and capabilities.

“We’re now seeing a unique and diverse food tapestry develop, built on cultural, social, and environmental strengths.”