New Plymouth's Moturoa Medical Centre opens new premises, plans to extend services

Leigh Sampson chief executive for Carefirst Group and lead GP Dr Sarah Prior are celebrating the Carefirst Moturoa Medical Centre opening its new premises on Tuesday.

Patients visiting Carefirst Moturoa Medical Centre on Tuesday were in for a surprise.

It was the centre’s first day in its new premises, a repurposed TSB Bank.

The medical centre literally moved next door to the former bank building, which Carefirst spent the past six months renovating to make it into a modern day, purpose-built medical centre, Carefirst Group chief executive Leigh Sampson said.

‘’We were very cramped in the old facility. It was really a two GP facility. We know there are a lot of people in the Moturoa, Marfell, Spotswood vicinity who don’t have a GP, so we knew there was a need for increased care of patients in the community.’’

But they couldn’t do that in the old facility.

‘’We had patients every day wanting to join, and we couldn’t fit them in. The real goal that we want to achieve is to provide more care to more people in the Moturoa area.’’

At the moment the medical centre is taking patients if they are a family member of an existing patient. But they’re hoping to get a new GP by the end of the year and start accepting new patients.

‘’A healthier community is what all this hard work has been for.’’

Carefirst has owned the medical centre since November 2017.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Staff at the Carefirst Moturoa Medical Centre who had been falling over themselves in their old building now have plenty of space to move around.

Building and supply delays added six months to a year to the rebuild process and increased costs by 20 to 30 per cent, Sampson said.

Moturoa Medical Centre Lead GP Dr Sarah Prior said the new space ‘’is amazing”.

“We were falling over each other, so it’s really lovely to have more space and a nicer space.’’

The new premises are much more patient friendly, with a nice big waiting room.

‘’It’s lovely we have this space, but it is to enable us to expand our care. Not being able to take on new patients when we know they needed care is always frustrating. It’s really disheartening.’’

And the increased space means there is room for an extended care team. A physiotherapist has set up a room, and they are hoping other allied health professionals will also come to Moturoa, Prior said.

They are working on getting a health improvement practitioner, which is a ‘’fantastic service like a social worker”.

They’re not clinical, so not doctor not a nurse, but they guide patients and get them right support and advice, Prior said.