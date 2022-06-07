Pay up or pull it down: Couple battles council over piece of land they thought was theirs

When Angela and Gary Walls-Renwick bought their property, they were not told part of it was on New Plymouth District Council land. Now, they’re fighting encroachment fees.

After nearly 20 years of pouring time and money into a piece of land they originally thought was theirs, a New Plymouth couple have received a council encroachment letter asking they pay up or pull it all down.

Gary and Angela Walls-Renwick own one of the 550 properties the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is seeking an encroachment licence for, and theirs will most likely come with an annual “rental” fee, too.

The Walls-Renwicks were only made aware that their pre-existing driveway, retaining wall and its vegetation, which they have always maintained, sat on a road reserve in the years after they bought the property.

The retired couple’s home sits well below the road, and their driveway winds down to it, beside the layered retaining wall.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki couple have four weeks to remove encroaching trees or face prosecution

* New Plymouth building owners will pay $500 a year to rent air

* New Plymouth woman goes on the fence offensive

* 600 properties encroaching public land for private use in New Plymouth district



A land information memorandum (LIM) report obtained when the pair purchased the Huatoki St property in 2004 did not mention 260sqm of what they thought was theirs was actually council land.

In 2007, NPDC acknowledged this error, and offered to pay the encroachment licencing fee, but Gary said he asked for more information and never heard back – until this year, when they were asked to pay up or pull it all down.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff When the pair obtained a LIM report before they bought their property there was no mention of encroachment issues.

In March, the Walls-Renwicks received the letter from NPDC telling them their property was encroaching, and asked they pay a $327 application fee for a licence.

It mentions an annual rental fee, and how it would be calculated, but didn’t give a specific figures the Walls-Renwicks would have to pay.

Gary has worked out their rental rate per annum could be $607.22.

“But we have no idea what we’re up for,” Angela said. “And they could put it up [each year].”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The retired couple are passionate about the environment and pest control, and have looked after their retaining wall vegetation as they have the QEII convent that takes up much of their property.

The letter says “alternatively” the couple could remove their encroachment.

“We’ve looked after it for 18 years, and we’re being rail-roaded into a corner,” Gary said. “There’s no wriggle room.”

The pair are passionate about the environment, and pest control, and have a QEII convent taking up much of their property, which backs onto a portion of bush.

They say the vegetation on their retaining wall benefits that too, as well as their efforts to eradicate noxious weed on it.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair’s house sits below the road, their driveway winds down to it, along the layered, well-gardened retaining wall.

They are upset they have to pay to rent a piece of land that they’ve been maintaining for years, without the help of NPDC, and had hoped there may have been the option to buy it.

“We’ve spoken to quite a lot of people who all say ‘that’s ridiculous, that’s stupid, you’re looking after it’,” Angela said. “It doesn’t seem fair.”

The pair have since complained to NPDC about the lack of consultation and information provided in the process.

“It’s pretty confusing,” Gary said. “Every section will be different, and they want to blanket charge everyone.”

“It’s really, really hard to find out what your rights are,” Angela added.

In 2020, NPDC ordered four exclusive million-dollar properties to remove fencing, trees and furniture from reserve land that they had allegedly been treating like private property for decades.

The same year, the council hired an extra member of staff to deal with people encroaching property boundaries.

At the moment, there are 650 on NPDC’s books, and only 100 of those have licences.

In an emailed response to questions, NPDC acting manager for infrastructure, Kimberley Hope, said encroachment licences were “about fairness for all ratepayers”.

“If your fence line, garden or driveway has been spreading into public land, we will want to talk to you about it, and we can sort out an annual rental charge,” Hope said.

“We know each situation is different, so we listen and work hard and make an effort to find a compromise.”

NPDC said the Walls-Renwicks’ complaint was the only one they had received recently around encroachment licences.