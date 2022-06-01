Champion bowler wants apology from ex-Bowls Taranaki executive officer following motel scuffle

Lois Ritson wants an apology after an incident with another bowler at a Whanganui motel.

For more than three months, former champion bowler Lois Ritson has been waiting for an apology.

The apology she wants is from former Bowls Taranaki executive officer Tina Atkinson-Watt, who dished out a back-handed shove to the 74-year-old in a Whanganui motel following a cancelled tournament that led to an argument about a room discount.

The saga has seen Atkinson-Watt face a Taranaki Bowls judicial committee hearing, be handed a 10-week suspension and ultimately led to her resignation.

But she has given no apology to Ritson.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand bowls championships cancelled due to Covid-19

* 70th Taranaki women’s Open fours bowls gets under way

* Eight Taranaki players heading to New Zealand bowls championships



“All I want is an apology,” Ritson said. “I’m just really disappointed I haven’t got any form of one.”

The incident has left Ritson, a former national representative who has been involved in the sport for four decades, stressed, facing counselling and disappointed at a lack of transparency about the whole affair.

She had been the manager of a junior Taranaki representative side, which included Atkinson-Watt, at a two-day tournament that was cancelled early because of bad weather.

While some teams, including the junior Taranaki men’s squad, left to return home, the decision was made by the women’s team to stay, given their motel room had been paid for by Bowls Taranaki.

According to Ritson, the team enjoyed an afternoon’s socialising before they returned to the motel.

She was called by a member of the motel’s management complaining about the abuse they were receiving from Atkinson-Watt, who wanted a discount for the unused rooms.

When she went to investigate and speak to Atkinson-Watt she was violently shoved.

The force of the blow is shown on security footage as Ritson is thrown off balance and almost into a glass door.

“It’s shocking, to be honest,” Ritson said.

“She just swung her arm around at me and yelled that it was nothing to do with me. She knocked me flying. It was frightening. I was just left shaking.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tina Atkinson-Watt told Bowls New Zealand she “was embarrassed” by the whole incident. (file photo)

Ritson said Bowls Taranaki failed to tell to its members why Atkinson-Watt was suspended, leaving it to her to explain the situation.

That frustration led her to appeal the Bowls Taranaki judicial penalty to Bowls New Zealand, which described the incident as “disturbing” and something it took “a very dim view on” for its “verbal and physical abuse”.

In explanation to Bowls New Zealand, Atkinson-Watt said she “was embarrassed” by the whole incident.

However, the national body did not increase the 10-week suspension.

Bowls Taranaki chairman Grant Hassall did not want to discuss the incident, subsequent penalty or Atkinson-Watt’s employment when contacted.

Hassall said the matter had been heard by its judicial committee and under appeal by Bowls New Zealand.

“In both cases they were heard privately and that is where it is going to stay,” he said.

He confirmed Atkinson-Watt had resigned in April.

Ritson added: “All I want is an apology because there has been no remorse.”