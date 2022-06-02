Taranaki roading update: forestry damaging bridges, councils struggle with Waka Kotahi funding

510 metres of stormwater interceptor pipe and 350m of water main pipe have been installed on State Highway 3, with work expected to be completed later this month.

Stormwater improvements on State Highway 3 are nearing completion, logging trucks have wrecked a bridge in the Stratford District, and councils are having trouble with Waka Kotahi funding, the Taranaki Regional Transport Committee was told.

Waka Kotahi provided an update on roading projects around the region, including the laying of new stormwater pipes near Waitara.

Since work began in January, light northbound vehicles have been detoured through Waitara, adding about six to 10 minutes to journeys.

Work on a roundabout for the SH3/Princess St intersection is set to start next summer.

This week’s committee meeting was also updated on planned safety improvements for SH3 between New Plymouth and Hāwera, and told that safe turning, roundabouts, median barriers and wide centrelines were among ideas under consideration.

In its update, Stratford District Council pointed to “significant damage” to the wooden bridge at the end of Puniwhakau Rd which was caused by a logging haulage company and a logging contractor.

The council said that, to date, nobody had come forward to admit the damage, as fact its report called “disappointing”.

The council also outlined money it had spent torepair damage caused by the forestry industry, including $466,000 on Mangapapa Rd, $300,000 on Soldiers Rd, and $400,000 on Puniwhakau Rd.

New Plymouth District Council’s report to the committee said it had been hit by an unusually high number of “minor events” linked to global warming, although it did not elaborate.

The council said Waka Kotahi’s approved financial allocation would provide approximately a quarter of the amount normally required to cover the direct recovery costs.

“This global warming phenomenon hasn’t been an issue limited to NPDC and we (nationally) need to discuss this matter further with Waka Kotahi,” the report added.

South Taranaki District Council wrote that it had four funding applications for emergency works submitted to Waka Kotahi, although it did not give details.

“Due to staff issues, they are only now started to process the applications. Hopefully, we get the approval asap,” the report said.