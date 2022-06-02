Taranaki getting two new indoor playgrounds after years without one

Bowlarama New Plymouth owner Shelly Szedlak chats about their new indoor childrens playground which will open later this year (file photo).

After going three years without any indoor playgrounds for children, New Plymouth is about to get two.

Taranaki's last children's play centre, the Rumpus Room, closed its doors in 2018 after five and a half years in business.

Bowlarama, which already has tenpin bowling, laser tag, and mini golf, is planning to open Kidz Korner within the next six months.

It will host the old Rumpus Room play structure as well as what they are calling a ninja course.

“We’ve seen that there’s a need in the market for a long time,” Bowlarama owner Shelly Szedlak said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki says goodbye to another indoor play centre

* Schools needing playground upgrades resort to crowd-funding and corporate sponsorship

* Chipmunks New Plymouth to close and become commercial site



“We had our previous tenants, RD1, next door, and they vacated at the end of September. We tried to lease the building but didn’t manage to, and we’d had in the back of our heads for a long time that if it didn’t lease we’d put a play centre in there.”

Szedlak said she knew Helen and Huw Griffiths, who owned Rumpus Room, so was aware the old structure was available for her Devon Street West site.

It will be used by small children as it is easy to climb and safe.

“It’s nice to keep it local. They did such an awesome job with the Rumpus Room.”

The playground would be focused on children aged 12–14 and under and will also feature a coffee shop for parents.

The exact price to play had yet to be finalised, but Szedlak said it would be focused on families being able to afford to go regularly.

“There’s no point building one of these structures if there’s not going to be any one in it.”

They planned to have it open before the end of the year.

“Sourcing building products at the moment is really hard, but we’re moving along quite nicely.”

Meanwhile, MegaBounce Trampoline Arena also has an indoor playground in the works, which will be open at the Craig Place, Waiwhakaiho, site before Christmas.

They are building a 1400-square metre fun park which will be the new home to MegaBounce, some new activities, a full café, and a multi-storey playground featuring swinging, climbing, bouncing and sliding.