Why New Plymouth's mayor is leading a campaign to change how our highways are funded

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom is taking aim at the way Waka Kotahi funds regional highways.

New Plymouth’s mayor, backed by a number of councils across the country, is calling for an independent review of the “broken” national road funding model.

In a press release, Mayor Neil Holdom said the effect of Waka Kotahi’s approach is to “run down” New Zealand’s roading infrastructure due to funding constraints and to fail to adequately support councils which recognised the need for transformational change in their transport systems.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said demand for transport funding was higher than ever before, and the agency had been “very open about the significant funding pressures” it faced in developing the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

Holdom, who has yet to confirm whether he’s standing for a third term, has long been a staunch critic of the way Waka Kotahi operates.

The mayor’s proposal includes Local Government New Zealand calling for an independent review into the way in which government, through Waka Kotahi, funds transport investments in Aotearoa.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Holdom has long been critical of Waka Kotahi’s approach to regional road funding.

Holdom alleges the agency “simply refuses” to fully recognise the costs of adequate maintenance of transport infrastructure and does not provide certainty to councils in setting their own budgets.

“Waka Kotahi refuses to plan and budget more than three years at a time, while councils are looking out 30 years and budgeting for at least a decade.”

Holdom said this appeared to be related to funding being heavily reliant on the annual budget of the government of the day, and income that varied depending on many factors.

“We need an independent review to consider how capital funding for major roading developments, which will serve people over decades to come, can be decoupled from the annual fluctuations of fuel tax and road user charges.

“More sustainable options include funding through a combination of income and long-term debt as occurs with local government and private sector infrastructure.”

Holdom called on all political parties to work together to come up with an apolitical solution that reversed what he called the major rundown of New Zealand’s state highway networks.

The solution needed to give councils the certainty to effectively build, maintain and operate local roads over the long term, he said.

The other major concern for Holdom was what he called a lack of transparency from Waka Kotahi in regards to roading income versus roading expenditure across New Zealand.

“It’s clear from the research we’ve undertaken that Waka Kotahi takes far more money out of parts of regional New Zealand in fuel taxes and road user charges than it reinvests in those regions, and it appears that cash is invested in places like Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Holdom’s proposal has so far been supported by Stratford District Council, South Taranaki District Council, Rangitikei District Council, Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, and Hamilton City Council.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said to ensure a sustainable future funding model for land transport in New Zealand, the agency was supporting the Ministry of Transport with a review of the current funding model for land transport.

This will be with a view to ensuring that revenue and investment programmes are “fit for purpose” to deliver a safe, accessible, low-emissions, and resilient land transport system for the future.