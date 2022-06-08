Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr wants to see region 'active for life'

Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr has been at the helm of the organisation for three years.

There’s a large photograph hanging in Michael Carr’s office.

The picture is taken side on of a group of girls about to enter the water at Ngāmotu Beach during a Weet-bix Kids TRYathlon. One girl is out in front and looking right at the camera.

Carr first saw the picture hanging on the wall in the room where he had his interview for the top job at Sport Taranaki, a position he has held for three years next month.

If he believed in signs the photo would have been a big one.

The girl looking right at the camera is his and wife Jo’s eldest daughter Georgia,. It was taken about 10 years ago, Carr, 52, says.

After 29 years in education it was “massive’’ decision to change careers, but looking at the photo, he jokes it “might have been written in the stars”.

“I loved teaching, but I’ve always been a big believer that’s there’s opportunities that just present themselves, that just seem right. I got the job. I’ve loved it.’’

Sport Taranaki, one of 14 Regionals Sports Trusts in New Zealand, provides as many opportunities as possible to people with regard to physical activity.

“Our whole drive is Taranaki active for life. People know it’s good for them, but the difference between knowing and doing is what we’re about.’’

And Carr practises what he preaches. He goes to the gym. He plays golf.

“Golf for me is my release, but it’s about people knowing what works for them.’’

Sport Taranaki is funded by Sport New Zealand for ages five to 18, but its mandate is for everyone, he says.

It has three advisors working with 30 schools around the region.

Young people often drop out of sport between the age of 12 and 14, and many of those who are involved at High School often drop out when they leave school. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says children need to be physically active seven hours a week, Carr says, and the exercise should be vigorous enough to change their breathing.

“In New Zealand 54% of five to 18-year-olds in New Zealand met the requirement, but only 7% met the WHO requirement of changing breath. And we have the third-highest child obesity in the OECD.’’

New Zealand performs superbly on the international stage but needs to cater for all not just elite. Carr believes there needs to be a pathway for excellence, but the whole idea of early specialisation doesn’t equate to success, he says.

They aren’t going to be an All Black at five. Have that dream, but try different things.

That’s the story of his childhood thanks to a sporty mum who encouraged him to give things a go.

Carr played badminton, cricket, competed for Taranaki in gymnastics, and played golf for the Taranaki colts, under 20s, while he was still at school. And he played rugby.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Carr enjoys all sports, so Sport Taranaki is a good fit.

“Rugby was always the one thing wanted to achieve at probably because people told me I wouldn’t. I was pretty small. I was 37kgs when went to New Plymouth Boys’ High School (NPBHS), and 54kgs when I left.’’

He was 55kgs when he played his first senior game in Palmerston North when he was at teacher’s college.

Back in Taranaki, he captained the Taranaki colts, then was reserve halfback for Taranaki from 1993 to 1998, including being part of the 1996 Ranfurly Shield winning game 42-39 against Auckland in 1996.

“I came on during the game. Richard Jarman started.’’

Carr’s mother was a good athlete and held a number of Taranaki Secondary School records for the discus and javelin. She also played softball and netball.

And brother Scott played rugby league for New Zealand Secondary Schools while at NPBHS, and later for Taranaki.

Playing sport is in his genes. So is teaching.

Born in Rotorua, Carr lived there for six weeks before moving to the ‘’back of Tarata’’ where his mother was a teacher.

“I grew up from an early age wanting to be a teacher. Mum has two brothers both of them were principals and teachers and so was Mum, so at the dinner table at Christmas time conversation was very much about education.’’

He started off teaching new entrants to standard two at Omata School before moving through the levels.

“When I left Mangorei School as deputy principal I had 38 Year 8s in my class. I went to Huirangi School as principal and I think I had 38 kids in whole school across three classes.’’

Carr spent 6.5 years at Huirangi before returning to Mangorei School as principal.

Despite teaching being in the genes, none of his three children have followed suit. Though middle child Jasmin is studying sport and exercise at Massey University.

Growing up his daughters were dancers. Son Liam is ‘’in the CD under 19 cricket set up and plays rugby”.

Carr has returned to rugby by coaching the New Plymouth Old Boys senior team with former Taranaki rugby stalwart Andy Slater.

He likes coaching, it’s really rewarding, and from his job point of view helps him see life from a participant's point of view.

One of the big projects Carr has been working on since joining Sport Taranaki is the proposed Multi Sports Hub, a “community space that would be great for the whole of the region”.

Before he started there had been some needs assessment done on the project then he took over and worked with sport groups to push the project on.

They’ve now appointed a lead design team, specific project leads, and Steve Bramley, from Auckland, is project director.

But Carr is “outcomes oriented, so until the ribbon is cut, it’s being used and meets the community’s needs there’s probably not a lot of time to stop and reflect on that. I’m pleased with progress, but let’s just get it done.’’

After three years in the job his big plan is quite simple: “I want everyone to be active for life.’’

Everyone knows how important physical activity is and Sport Taranaki is in the ‘’behaviour change game”.

“But what I’m loving about this, it’s not just about local influences it’s regional and beyond. I’m challenge orientated and that’s a challenge I’m really enjoying.’’

And he feels “extremely blessed with the team we have here”.

“Our staff is really impressive with what they do and how they do it. I’m blessed to have such a good crew.’’