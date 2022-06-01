First stage of State Highway 43 sealing work completed

The first stage of resealing the Tāngarākau Gorge has been completed and the road is clear.

The first stage of work to seal State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway, has been completed and drivers will no longer face delays.

Chip-sealing the 2-kilometre stretch of the Tāngarākau Gorge began in November.

Rob Partridge, Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery, said the improvement would ensure the safety of road users travelling on the highway, which runs a total of 155km and connects Stratford to Taumarunui.

“Sealing this final stretch obviously makes it more accessible but it is also going to encourage a lot more people to make this fabulous journey, which will benefit local businesses and the wider community,” Partridge said.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said he was extremely happy with the progress on the long-awaited project.

“Successive mayors have been calling for this road to be sealed for the past 60 years, so obviously I was delighted to get the green light for the works to happen and even more delighted when they started.”

Traffic management has been removed and the route is open to traffic.

The remaining 10km of unsealed road is planned to be finished during the warmer seasons.