'It was as big as my car': Taranaki surfing trio spot great white shark

Tony Smith, his nephew Luthfi and brother Paul were surfing north of New Plymouth when a great white shark joined the waves.

It was a normal day’s surfing for a wave-loving Taranaki family, until the trio realised they were sharing a small section of the Tasman Sea with a great white shark.

“I thought, one swish of its tail and it’s going to get me,” Tony Smith said.

“I just couldn’t believe how big it was. The fin just kept coming out of the water. It was next level.”

Tony, his brother Paul, and nephew Luthfi, made the hour-long drive north from New Plymouth to the Awakino River mouth on Friday, May 27, and had been out on the water for about an hour.

The surfer of almost 50 years had caught a wave, and ended up away from his family.

He had no idea what was going on near them, until he heard a cry of “shark!”

Paul had been keeping an eye on a rip nearby, then spotted the water stirring near him.

“I thought it looked a bit funny – but I thought it was part of that [rip].”

But after a wave came though, he spotted a dorsal fin and the large, wide back of the shark.

“It would have been as big as my car,” Paul said. “It had to be four metres – probably more.

“It was bloody big.”

The shark was close, in shallow water, and swimming north towards Tony.

Luthfi had just had eye surgery, and “thought it was a whale”, until Paul told him otherwise.

The pair immediately started yelling to Tony.

Paul and Luthfi acted quickly, and “got the same wave in”, continuing to yell shark as Tony had not heard them.

When Tony eventually heard their screams, he turned and saw the dorsal fin.

“It was definitely a big shark. It was just so large,” he said. “I can’t say it was aggressive – it was just swimming.”

Tony thought if he “panic padded” he might draw its attention – so he calmly made his way through the water, catching the next wave in.

“I was very pleased to place my feet on the sand.”

The trio agreed the shark was a “grey, blue colour”, within the wave break zone, and most likely a great white.

This was the third great white spotted near the Taranaki coastline recently.

Retired builder Peter Scantlebury had an encounter while kayak fishing off Urenui, north of New Plymouth, at the beginning of May, and two weeks before that, a shark swam up to Jason Down as he fished off Waikawau beach, also in north Taranaki.

Tony Smith had the theory that the shark may be Mrs White, also known as the Taranaki Terror – which first made headlines in 2004.

“I’m just wondering if she actually likes being close to human beings – I don’t know.”

Supplied The chances of the shark being the same one as spotted last month, or in recent years, is “very unlikely”, Shark Scientist Riley Elliott says. (File photo)

Shark scientist Riley Elliott said the trio were probably correct when it came to the species.

“There’s only one shark that gets that big,” Elliott said.

But the chances of it being the same shark spotted on the coastline recently – or even Mrs White – were “very unlikely”.

Elliott said the great white sharks are migrating at the moment, and travelling massive distances each day.

But sharks spending a long period of time in one place, or even revisiting constantly, “goes against their biology”.

“They’re highly mobile,” Elliott said, “It’s just simply not right.”

In terms of the shark coming so close, Elliott said great white sharks are “curious”.

“But they have no interest in us at all. They’re just doing what sharks do.

“The good news is when they’re in migrating mode, they’re not in hunting mode,” Elliott said. “I don’t think anybody’s got to be worried.”

While​ Tony said he would definitely be surfing again, he thought he would be more careful when on his own.​​​​​​

Paul agreed.

“I’ll make sure I’ve got some company.”