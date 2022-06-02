Opinion: Did you know Friday is National Doughnut Day?

National Doughnut Day was started in Chicago and is celebrated on the first Friday of June. There are plenty of places to purchase one from in New Plymouth.

OPINION: It was never going to be a head scratcher.

Read through a 438-page New Plymouth District Council agenda in preparation for next week’s meeting or go and grab a selection of city’s finest doughnuts to preview International Doughnut Day.

You couldn’t have even said mock cream before I was in the company car and heading to Vogeltown for the first pit stop – Knead Artisan Donuts.

It’s been 42 years since I was first introduced to a popular follow-up staple to many a pie day Friday.

On the concrete court of Turuturu School in Hāwera we sat in our Stubbies, our Roman sandals long discarded for the day as we sat with our arms folded and our legs crossed waiting for the Anderson's Pie van to arrive with their famous mince pies.

If we were lucky, we got a Mellowpuff for dessert. If we were really lucky, we got a doughnut.

Sometimes fresh but more often than not the day before’s leftovers were long and teasing in the hands of a six-year-old, the cream not too dry and often interspersed with just the tiniest a hint of jam.

They were not like the offerings of today, but they were regarded as a treat nonetheless.

Despite a cost of living crisis, doughnuts do not appear the treat they once were, judging by the queues outside Knead every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In some ways the queues are a blessing because it affords one the time to decide exactly what you want in the 10 minutes it takes to get to the door.

The variety, it seems, is endless, as are the opinions of where to get the best doughnut in town.

That wasn’t the case in 1938 when the Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in Chicago on the first Friday in June to help during the Great Depression and honour those women who served them to soldiers in World War I.

After an hour, a Nutella and lemon curd had been purchased from Knead, two mini custard and raspberries from Federal Bakehouse had been bagged along with a maple glaze from Public Catering, while a Snickers won out over a cookies and cream from Piccolo Morso.

A tall glass of water poured to cleanse the palate between tastes and the job had begun.

All were delicious, almost artistic in their assembly, as World Doughnut Day was prematurely celebrated and of course, shared, as any good celebration should be.