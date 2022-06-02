New Plymouth charity lottery ticket wins $50k

The first winner of the inaugural Big Heart Charity Lottery has been drawn.

In the first online lottery of its type, a Taranaki ticket holder has landed $50,000.

The inaugural Big Heart Charity Lottery sees participants have a chance at winning their share of $500,000, with all proceeds of the lottery going towards the Heart Foundation.

The holder of ticket 018506, from New Plymouth, has won the first of four weekly draws of $50,000.

The main prize of $300,000 will be drawn on July 5, and all tickets purchased are entered into each of the remaining draws in the lottery.