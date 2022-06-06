Avid royal collector reflects on a Queen 'like no other'

New Plymouth's Barbara Larsen has spent the last 80 years collecting items linked to royal families around the world.

When Barbara Larsen chats about Charles and Camilla, Kate and William or Harry and Meghan, it feels like she’s sharing updates about her own family.

And in a quirky way, the instantly recognisable members of British royalty are a part of Larsen’s clan.

Collecting trinkets, dolls, biographies and all kinds of other royal memorabilia has been the New Plymouth woman’s passion for eight decades.

Images of the framed faces of the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana are dotted around the 85-year-old’s New Plymouth home, competing for space alongside photos of her family, including her prized great-grandchildren.

“The kids talk to me like they’re part of our family,” she joked.

READ MORE:

* Platinum Jubilee: How royal life has changed during the Queen's 70 years on the throne

* 10 things you didn't know about Prince Philip

* Taranaki remembers the Duke of Edinburgh, a man who 'knew how to get folk to talk'



LISA BURD/Stuff Barbara Larsen can spend hours a day fossicking through her royal collection.

Like millions across the world, Larsen has been watching coverage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of service.

It’s a once in a lifetime event, which will never happen again, Larsen said of the monarch’s lengthy reign.

The royal “hobby which got out of control” started when she was aged 4.

Members of the British royal family are only a part of her vast international collection, which takes up parts of her house.

The mother-of-two, with the help of her daughters, has cast her net wide in search for memorabilia, including scouring online sites.

Jonathan Brady/AP Queen Elizabeth II, photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2, which marked the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Most days, she spends about 2-3 hours in a room dedicated to housing her royal spoils.

“It’s just an interest which has kept me going.”

Larsen said she doesn’t have a favourite royal, but has the utmost respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen’s done a job like no other really.”

Larsen’s royal treasure trove will be kept in the family, with her daughters next in line to take over the collecting throne.

Queen Elizabeth II’s time in Taranaki:

Queen Elizabeth and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s first stop in Taranaki was at Pātea Railway Station at 2.55pm on January 8, 1954.

The Taranaki Herald reported there were about 6000 people packed into the railway yards to see the Queen, including school children who were waving and cheering.

Next stop was Hāwera where people had begun waiting at 9am, seven hours before the Queen was expected.

The third stop of the day was Stratford, where there had been a last minute panic in getting 10,000 seats installed along the main street.

The couple arrived in New Plymouth that night and stayed at the Criterion Hotel.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collection Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip waving from the balcony of the Criterion Hotel, Devon Street, New Plymouth, during the Royal visit to the city from January 8-9, 1954. (Puke Ariki Heritage Collection)

After a trip to the Bell Block Dairy Factory the next day they arrived back in town for a reception at Pukekura Park, arriving at 11.25am, to a loud welcome from 18,000 people.

Later the couple flew out of Bell Block aerodrome at 2.33pm.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited New Plymouth twice more, once in 1970 and again on February 25, 1977.

That morning they arrived at New Plymouth Airport at 11.05 am to the sound of cheers from 3000.

They went straight to a reception at the corner of Gover and Devon streets before going on a walkabout along Devon St, where 6000 people were waiting. People were 10 deep along Devon St, the Taranaki Herald reported.

Most schools were shut for the day and many shops and businesses, including banks, closed between 11.15pm and 12.15pm.

Meanwhile, the Duke flew to Kapuni in a helicopter. He rejoined the Queen at the airport, and they flew out at 2.55pm.