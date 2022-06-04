Ocean search under way after reports man went into water off South Taranaki coast
A water search is under way after a man went the water off the South Taranaki coast.
On Saturday police and others, including members of the Whanganui Coastguard, were responding to a callout to Snapper Rock, at the end of Waiinu Rd in Waitōtara.
The call for help came at 11.20am and there is an active search to find the person, who is understood to have been out fishing.
A police media spokesperson said officers were on the scene, and a helicopter had also been deployed as part of the search.
A helicopter, Coastguard, surf lifesaving and police search and rescue staff are working to find the man.