Ocean search under way after reports man went into water off South Taranaki coast

Police are part of a search effort to find a person who is believed to have gone into the water along the South Taranaki coast while out fishing.

On Saturday police and others, including members of the Whanganui Coastguard, were responding to a callout to Snapper Rock, at the end of Waiinu​ Rd in Waitōtara.

The call for help came at 11.20am and there is an active search to find the person, who is understood to have been out fishing.

A police media spokesperson said officers were on the scene, and a helicopter had also been deployed as part of the search.

