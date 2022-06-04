Searchers stand down in search for fisherman off South Taranaki coast

Police are part of a search effort to find a person who is believed to have gone into the water along the South Taranaki coast while out fishing.

The search for a fisherman in the water off the South Taranaki coast has been stood down for the day.

Search and rescue teams responded to a call for help at 11.20am on Saturday to Snapper Rock, at the end of Waiinu​ Rd in Waitōtara.

It is understood they were looking for a person who had been fishing in the area.

The Police Search and Rescue team, a helicopter, members of the Whanganui Coastguard, and Surf Lifesaving were involved in the search.

In a statement police said they stood down for the day on Saturday evening.

Teams would reassess the situation on Sunday morning.