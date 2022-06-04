Searchers stand down in search for fisherman off South Taranaki coast
The search for a fisherman in the water off the South Taranaki coast has been stood down for the day.
Search and rescue teams responded to a call for help at 11.20am on Saturday to Snapper Rock, at the end of Waiinu Rd in Waitōtara.
It is understood they were looking for a person who had been fishing in the area.
The Police Search and Rescue team, a helicopter, members of the Whanganui Coastguard, and Surf Lifesaving were involved in the search.
In a statement police said they stood down for the day on Saturday evening.
Teams would reassess the situation on Sunday morning.