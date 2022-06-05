Search for missing fisherman to be reassessed in morning

A search team has spent two days looking for a man who has been missing since 11.20am on Saturday in water off the end of Waiinu Beach in Waitōtara, South Taranaki. (File image)

The search for a fisherman missing off the South Taranaki coast will be reassessed on Monday, with the police dive squad expected to arrive.

If the search continues, it will be the third day of searching for the man who was swept off Snapper Rock near Waiinu Beach, Waitōtara, on Saturday.

The initial emergency call was received at 11.15am and a police search and rescue team, helicopter, members of the Whanganui Coastguard, and a surf lifesaving crew spent all afternoon searching the area for the fisherman, who is in his 30s.

At 5.35pm, the search and rescue effort was stood down but was resumed again Sunday morning.

However, the second day’s search turned up nothing and was called off for the day as night fell.

At the scene on Sunday, a family spokesperson said they wanted to make particular mention of the support received.

People had used private planes and helicopters to search from the air and taken boats out to help, they said.

The surrounding community and land owners had also pitched in, bringing their barbecues and food down to feed those searching, the spokesperson said.