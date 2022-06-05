Search resumes off South Taranaki coast for missing fisherman

A search team will resume looking for a man who has been missing since 11.20am on Saturday in water off the end of Waiinu Beach in Waitōtara, South Taranaki. (File image)

The search to locate a missing fisherman off the South Taranaki coast is set to resume on Sunday morning.

A police search and rescue team, helicopter, members of the Whanganui Coastguard, and a surf lifesaving crew responded on Saturday to reports a man had gone into the water near Snapper Rock, at the end of Waiinu​ Rd in Waitōtara.

The initial emergency call was received at 11.20am and the group spent all afternoon searching the area for the fisherman, who is in his 30s.

At 5.35pm, the search and rescue effort was stood down, with a view the situation would be reassessed on Sunday morning.

At 8.30am on Sunday, a police media spokesperson said a team was heading back to the area in a bid to find the missing man.

Metservice said Sunday’s weather forecast for the search area would see fine weather early on, with cloud increasing by the afternoon, ahead of isolated showers.

A northeasterly wind was set to strengthen near the coast later on Sunday.