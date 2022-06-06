Security guard deployed as abuse of New Plymouth council staff grows

New Plymouth District Council’s civic centre now has a security guard on patrol in a bid to cut out abuse directed at staff. (File photo)

Public-facing staff employed by New Plymouth District Council have been subject to increasing rates of abuse and threats from customers.

In a health and safety quarterly due diligence report for the period January to March, ahead of Tuesday’s full council meeting, it outlined an increase in aggressive behaviour from customers aimed at staff.

This came in the form of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

“Customer aggression is a trending incident currently reported across many councils,” the report said.

While staff were offered training to deal with abusive customers, along with counselling if needed, a security guard had also been deployed to the NPDC civic centre on Liardet St, as another measure to combat the problem.

This move came into force due to the aggression staff and customers faced during anti-mandate demonstrations held near the building, the report said.

The report said along with the full-time guard, further reviews of front counter and ground floor security were underway.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted how large numbers of NPDC staff had been working from home due to the spread of Covid-19 between January and March.

However, while it had been expected 25-50% would catch the virus, there had only been 95 cases, or 11.5% of the workforce, reported to have contracted it during the first three months of this year.

It was asked that the report, which was an information-only document for councillors, be noted at the meeting.