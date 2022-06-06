Helicopter lands at Taranaki park to pick up critically ill patient

13:03, Jun 06 2022
An ambulance crew and helicopter were sent to respond to medical emergency at Waitara’s Clifton Park on Monday. (File photo)
Stuff
A helicopter was sent to pick up a critically ill patient who suffered a medical emergency at a Waitara sports park on Monday.

A crew from the Waitara fire brigade were needed to set up a landing zone at Clifton Park, near Ihaia St, after a call was made by St John asking for assistance at the scene about 9.50am.

A St John media spokesperson said it was first notified about 8.50am that a person suffered a medical event at the park, and sent an ambulance crew and helicopter in response.

The person was assessed and treated at the scene before being flown to Waikato hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.