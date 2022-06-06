Helicopter lands at Taranaki park to pick up critically ill patient

An ambulance crew and helicopter were sent to respond to medical emergency at Waitara’s Clifton Park on Monday. (File photo)

A helicopter was sent to pick up a critically ill patient who suffered a medical emergency at a Waitara sports park on Monday.

A crew from the Waitara fire brigade were needed to set up a landing zone at Clifton Park, near Ihaia St, after a call was made by St John asking for assistance at the scene about 9.50am.

A St John media spokesperson said it was first notified about 8.50am that a person suffered a medical event at the park, and sent an ambulance crew and helicopter in response.

The person was assessed and treated at the scene before being flown to Waikato hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.