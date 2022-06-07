Search for missing South Taranaki fisherman enters fourth day

Search teams will be out in force again along the Waitōtara coastline, near Waiinu Beach, on Tuesday. (File image)

The police dive squad, along with shoreline searchers, will set out again on Tuesday, in an effort to find a fisherman who has been missing since Saturday.

On Saturday, about 11.15am, a man in his 30s was swept off Snapper Rock, near Waiinu Beach, Waitōtara, while out fishing.

Extensive search efforts to find the man began and continued over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, but had so far been unsuccessful.

A police media statement, issued on Monday evening, advised the police dive squad would return to the site on Tuesday, while others would take part in a further search of the shoreline.