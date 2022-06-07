Sunshine stakes lead could take a hit with 10 days of showers forecast in Taranaki

Taranaki’s lead in the sunshine stakes could be at risk, with showers expected in the region for the next 10 days.

Niwa’s May climate summary shows the region is well-placed to defend its sunshine capital title. It leads the pack with 1290 sunshine hours this year – 87 hours ahead of Hawke’s Bay, which is sitting in second with 1203 hours and Greater Nelson in third with 1194.

However, MetService's extended forecast for Taranaki does not look promising, with 10 days of showers or rain predicted, leaving other sunshine hotspots with a chance to make up ground.

The forecast suggests Taranaki will get some sun in between showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but after that things are looking cloudy and wet until Thursday next week.

Temperatures during the day and night are also expected to progressively cool off as the week wears on and the wind changes from a north to westerly flow.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Sunshine Cup, awarded to the sunniest region each year, only arrived in New Plymouth last week.

Last year, Taranaki had 2592 hours of sunshine, knocking Whakatāne from the podium.

However, it took six months for the Sunshine Cup to make its way to Taranaki, only arriving at New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom's officer last week.