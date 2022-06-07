Groundswell NZ calls on New Plymouth District Council to join three waters opposition group

Representatives of the farmer lobby group Groundswell NZ have called on New Plymouth District Council to do more to oppose the Government's changes to the way the country’s water services are managed.

Ahead of the New Plymouth District Council’s June meeting on Tuesday, about 30 three waters protestors gathered outside on Liardet St.

During the public forum, Kevin Moretti of Groundswell NZ, called on the council to join the Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) movement – which South Taranaki, along with 30 other councils, is already a part of.

Moretti commended the council for sending letters opposing proposed reforms of waste, drinking and stormwater to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, but said they were fruitless.

“What’s the next step?”

Moretti said about 90 per cent of the community is against the reforms, which would take control of water away from local authorities, and it was time for the council to get “out of the sandpit and on to the beaches”.

When asked by councillors what effect joining C4LD would have, Moratti said it would give clarity on the legality of removing ratepayers’ assets.

Councillor Dinnie Moeahu questioned how C4LD would provide meaningful tangata whenua representation, as stated on its website.

Moretti admitted he wasn’t sure as he was focused on Groundswell rather than C4LD.

Councillor Anneka Carlson asked why the council hadn’t joined C4LD and received applause from the public area.

Told that the council had discussed it, she asked why they hadn’t had a second discussion.

Groundswell NZ representative Lee Smith said the Government was taking control and handing over resources to unaccountable regional bodies.

“These assets were built by generations of ratepayers. Any change to the ownership or control should only be made by a referendum of each council’s residents.

“Central government is imposing upon you something that you didn't ask for and you're the face that the public goes to for answers, so we're just saying, have the debate.”