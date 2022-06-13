Underwater videos of Taranaki reserve available to public, part of a 'game'

12:30, Jun 13 2022
ANDY JACKSON/STUFF
In 2021, DOC staff went offshore to check out New Plymouth's Tapuae Marine Reserve with an underwater camera. They were pleased with what they found in the deep blue. (Video published May 2021)

Footage of what is swimming around in a marine reserve off the New Plymouth coast is now online – giving ocean lovers the opportunity to become “citizen scientists”.

Fish-filled snippets from the Tapuae Marine Reserve have been uploaded to Spyfish Aotearoa – a collaboration between the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Wildlife.AI, a charitable organisation applying artificial intelligence to conservation.

The videos of the reserve, which was established 14 years ago, were collected last summer, and New Plymouth DOC marine reserves ranger Jesu Valdes said she was “very excited to announce” that it was now up for viewing.

Plus, those who are interested in what’s going on underwater can also become “citizen scientists, and help us classify the fish species in them”, Valdes said.

The Tapuae Marine Reserve covers an area between the Herekawe Stream at Back Beach, south to the Tapuae Stream near Oakura, and out to past Waikaranga – known as Seal Rocks.

The reserve is 1404 hectares in size – which is more than 3000 football fields – and monitored by DOC.

Last May, marine rangers put down baited underwater cameras for the first time in years, and saw the results of it being a “no touch” zone, including schools of snapper, small sharks and crayfish.

DOC crews usually end up with 60 hours of footage from a trip and the old process saw someone manually go through all of it.

More from
Jane Matthews • Taranaki reporter

jane.matthews@stuff.co.nz

But now Spyfish Aotearoa has been set up, anyone to go online to count fish, and note their species.

This process is helping develop software that will automatically do this, so it can analyse reserves’ shifts and trends.

