Underwater videos of Taranaki reserve available to public, part of a 'game'
Footage of what is swimming around in a marine reserve off the New Plymouth coast is now online – giving ocean lovers the opportunity to become “citizen scientists”.
Fish-filled snippets from the Tapuae Marine Reserve have been uploaded to Spyfish Aotearoa – a collaboration between the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Wildlife.AI, a charitable organisation applying artificial intelligence to conservation.
The videos of the reserve, which was established 14 years ago, were collected last summer, and New Plymouth DOC marine reserves ranger Jesu Valdes said she was “very excited to announce” that it was now up for viewing.
Plus, those who are interested in what’s going on underwater can also become “citizen scientists, and help us classify the fish species in them”, Valdes said.
READ MORE:
* The spectacular marine reserve in New Plymouth's backyard
* Project Reef South Taranaki team look back on success during Seaweek
The Tapuae Marine Reserve covers an area between the Herekawe Stream at Back Beach, south to the Tapuae Stream near Oakura, and out to past Waikaranga – known as Seal Rocks.
The reserve is 1404 hectares in size – which is more than 3000 football fields – and monitored by DOC.
Last May, marine rangers put down baited underwater cameras for the first time in years, and saw the results of it being a “no touch” zone, including schools of snapper, small sharks and crayfish.
DOC crews usually end up with 60 hours of footage from a trip and the old process saw someone manually go through all of it.
But now Spyfish Aotearoa has been set up, anyone to go online to count fish, and note their species.
This process is helping develop software that will automatically do this, so it can analyse reserves’ shifts and trends.
No news is not good news, Taranaki
Because this region is bursting with stories. There are great yarns to tell about booming construction, the return of rugby to the Bull Ring and our incredible rates of sunshine, and important issues to investigate such as our struggling health services, policing, and the demolition of Corteva.
All our local communities should have access to those updates.
Stuff's reporting on Taranaki's big stories is free for everyone to read. If you see the value in that please contribute today.