'He lived a lifetime in 38 years': NZ-born pro sailor dies while competing in America

Professional sailor Hayden Goodrick, pictured in 2014, died between races in America recently. He was 38.

A New Zealand-born sailor and father of two is being mourned “all over the world” after he died while competing in America at the weekend.

New Plymouth-raised professional sailor Hayden Goodrick, who had been living in Colorado with his young family, died after having chest pains during an event in Newport, Rhode Island. He was 38.

Hayden’s early career started when his uncle gifted him lessons at the New Plymouth Yacht Club as a pre-teen.

But his drive for the sport saw him chase his dream all over the globe, taking part in the America’s Cup, as a key member of BMW Oracle in 2007, and founding the US One Sailing team – driving it to success in 2013.

READ MORE:

* Team NZ designer Laurie Davidson dies

* Sir Russell Coutts won't return to America's Cup

* America's Cup: The Aussie skipper who specialises in breaking Kiwi hearts



On Wednesday, his mother, Denise Goodrick, said she’d need a whole day to sum up her “special, special” son’s achievements.

“Hayden was somebody who lived a lifetime in 38 years,” Denise said.

Stuff Hayden founded the US One Sailing team that won multiple events, and a championship in 2013.

While Hayden was known for his sailing, he had done so much else in the decades he spent overseas, and was “renowned by so many organisations and people”.

“He was such an amazing person, to so many people, in so many ways,” Denise said. “He made his mark on the world – it’s comforting for me.”

She also found comfort in the fact “he died doing something that he loved to do”.

Denise said she had been reading the many tributes left on social media for Hayden.

“Everybody says the same thing. He was such a good dad, son, and just friend,” Denise said. “Everybody in the world is grieving for him.”

Stuff Hayden first started sailing at the New Plymouth Yacht Club as a pre-teen.

The World Match Racing Tour paid tribute to Hayden online, saying it was “deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss”.

“Hayden was founder of the US One Sailing team that won multiple World Match Racing Tour events and the World Match Racing Tour Championship in 2013,” an online post said.

“A talented snowboarder and snowmobile rider from his home in the mountains, Hayden was a world-class sailor across multiple classes.

“Fair winds Hayden, you will be fondly remembered by us all.”

In 2000, Hayden left New Plymouth Boys High School and moved to Auckland, after being given the opportunity to sail in the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

"I decided, if I wanted to have a decent crack at sailing, I would have to put everything into it,” he told the Taranaki Daily News in 2003.

And that he did – pulling together his own team as an 18-year-old, before freelancing his sailing skills across different countries in the years that followed.

Hayden’s legacy in sailing was apparent in the days after he died, when a tribute race was held for him in Rhode Island.

All the boats “stalled out at the start”, letting his boat sail to victory.

Many online tributes have also flowed for “the father, friend, teammate and overall amazing human being”.

“Your contagious energy, limitless enthusiasm and love of life impacted everyone that was fortunate to have known you,” one tribute said.

While memorials will be held overseas for Hayden, Denise said a service would be held for him in New Plymouth at the end of July.