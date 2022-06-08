Row between New Plymouth councillors that turned into a code of conduct review cost ratepayers $11,000

New Plymouth District Councillor and mayoral hopeful Murray Chong said in future the code of conduct needs to be adhered to, “by the book”. (File photo)

A row between New Plymouth District councillors over whether one called the other racist has evolved into a review of the authority’s code of conduct and ended up costing ratepayers at least $11,000.

The figure, described by one councillor as “almost unforgivable”, was revealed at this week’s full meeting of New Plymouth District Council, where members voted to align their code of conduct with that of Local Government NZ, in line with others around the country.

Councillors hoped they could now put the saga that began last year, when councillor Sam Bennett allegedly used the word when talking about councillorMurray Chong with members of the public in a pub, behind them.

Bennett had denied the claim, and a code of conduct hearing against him ended in a stalemate when councillors voted to take no further action.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Sam Bennett was accused of calling fellow councillor Murray Chong a racist.

Bennett’s lawyer had threatened to take the council to the High Court if the code of conduct hearing was not re-started or abandoned because of a perceived flawed process.

The hearing, along with the legal threat, led to law firm Simpson Grierson reviewing the council’s code of conduct.

Both Bennett and Chong are running for New Plymouth mayor.

On Tuesday, Bennett stepped away from the council table due to a conflict of interest, while Chong questioned how much had been spent on the code of conduct review and complaint.

A council staff member told Chong the review had cost in the region of $10,000, and while the code of conduct case was not costed, most of it was internal staff time apart from an independent investigator who cost $1000.

Chong said in future the code needed to be adhered to “by the book”.

“When there is a code of conduct, we need to adhere to the code of conduct and that wasn’t done, unfortunately.”

Debate saw multiple “points of order” brought up, sighs from around the table and Mayor Neil Holdom calling for councillors to “keep it seemly”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Marie Pearce said the $11,000 spent on the code of conduct complaint and review is “almost unforgivable”.

Councillor Marie Pearce said she had been on the council table for 12 years, “and this subject comes up as regularly as the boy racers”.

“Each term we have to deal with a code of conduct. It disappoints me greatly.”

She said the council meetings were now “televised” and ratepayers can see what happens at the table.

“What do they think about this argument? To me, in many ways, it seems really petty.

“Couldn't we have sorted it out behind the bike shed?”

Pearce said the $11,000 was “almost unforgivable”.

“We need to adhere to the book, but we also need to have some common sense.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Councillor Gordon Brown said the council were making sure future processes would be fair, equitable, and not able to be challenged.

Councillor Gordon Brown said he suspected Chong’s motive was “self-justification to prove he was right, and the other side was wrong”.

“We’re here today to make sure any future case involving any councillor may be held in a process that is fair, equitable, and not able to be challenged.”

In a letter, Bennett said he had “been vindicated”, and that “from the outset” the entire code of conduct process was flawed and should not have proceeded.

“The one positive outcome from this whole sorry saga was that NPDC revoked the council’s current code of conduct and adopted a new code of conduct based on the widely used LGNZ template, with minor amendments.

“In my opinion that was an admirable outcome which will serve our council and community well in the future should any councillor end up in a similar position.”