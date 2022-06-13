District-wide emission reduction plan for New Plymouth released

A gas capture system is being planned for the closed Colson Rd landfill to cut emissions in the New Plymouth district.

The first major emission reduction plan for New Plymouth is about to be released for public consultation.

The plan, part of New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) climate action framework, will go before the strategy and operations committee on Tuesday for approval to go out for feedback before being formally adopted.

It provides ideas on how council can plan and advocate for the community to lower emissions with a focus on its own core business and responsibilities.

Council’s operations contribute 5% of the district-wide emissions, with the main sources coming from the now closed Colson Rd landfill, the collection and disposal of waste, and gas usage in fleet and operations

NPDC worked alongside South Taranaki District Council, Stratford District Council, Taranaki Regional Council and Venture Taranaki Trust to gather information for the draft plan.

Through its long-term plan, NPDC identified areas to reduce emissions, most notably the $38 million planting of 34 hectares in native trees and spending $800,000 on electrifying parts of its fleet of vehicles.

It also includes building a commercial waste sorting facility, a new organic waste processing facility, road maintenance conversion to emulsion bitumen, a multimillion-dollar thermal upgrade at its wastewater treatment plant, a water conservation programme, and switching fuel from gas boilers at Len Lye Centre, Puke Ariki, and the Civic Centre, as well as the Inglewood and Waitara pools.

The council also plans to build a gas capture system at the Colson Rd landfill site to reduce emissions, at an estimated cost of $600,000, and introduce an infrastructure decarbonisation programme at a potential cost of $200,000.

In the report, mayor Neil Holdom said NPDC was taking a “Team Taranaki” approach through the Tapuae Roa regional economic strategy, while working with mana whenua, business and other councils to position the region at the forefront of renewable energy off the back of its traditional energy industry.

Holdom also urged the community to provide feedback by taking the time to actually read the report.

“Together we can tackle one of the epic challenges of our time for our kids,” he said.