Drag queens keep children entertained at New Plymouth's Puke Ariki library

Daniel Lockett, Drag Queen Erika Flash, had kids spellbound during their Rainbow Storytime.

Dozens of children filed into Puke Ariki’s library on Sunday as drag queens Erika and Coco Flash led Rainbow Storytime.

The glamorous and colourful drag queens were leading games and reading stories about acceptance, inclusion and having confidence.

“We’re a space for inclusion and acceptance,” community library and programming lead Rebecca Beyer said.

“We want everyone to feel at home here – that’s why we choose a range of programming, sometimes with a focus on reading and books, but we also offer 3D design classes, Dungeons and Dragons club, reading and rhyming sessions for young children.”