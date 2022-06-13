Appeal for respect after drag queens' Taranaki story sessions draw online abuse

Daniel Lockett is Drag Queen Erika Flash, had kids spellbound during their Rainbow Storytime at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Library on Sunday.

New Plymouth District Council’s head of engagement has urged people to be more respectful of each other after abusive comments were aimed at children's story sessions run by two drag queens.

Jacqueline Baker was speaking after a council Facebook post advertising Erika and Coco Flash's Rainbow Story Time sessions at Puke Ariki and Waitara libraries drew hundreds of comments from as far away as America.

LISA BURD/Stuff A total of 170 adults and children attended sessions in New Plymouth and Waitara.

While the majority were positive, about a dozen were abusive, and some commentators asked whether the council was monitoring what was being posted on its page.

Baker said: “We have a firm focus on continuous improvement and will continue to talk with the global owners of Facebook who control this platform and our staff about how we can do better, but at the end of the day people need to be respectful.”

Erika and Coco Flash are the stage names of Sunita Torrance and Daniel Lockett, who run the story sessions to teach children about kindness and inclusivity.

About 150 parents and children attended their story time in New Plymouth library on Sunday, and about 20 turned out one held at Waitara library on Monday.

New Plymouth District Council advertised both sessions on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Baker said the post attracted "just a few comments".

These included positive messages, with people writing that “[the drag queens] look like they've leapt right out of a fairy tale themselves” and “ladies, your dresses are gorgeous, we all need a bit more colour and fun in our lives”.

But others accused the pair of brainwashing children and recruiting for the Rainbow community, and the option to leave comments had to be switched off on Saturday.

“As we normally would, the page was monitored on the Friday and throughout the weekend by a staff member,” Baker said.

“On Saturday, a flood of comments were made on the post, more than 100 comments in about an hour including from around New Zealand and even Texas, totalling about 400 by the end of the day.

“About a dozen offensive remarks were made and senior staff members made the decision to turn off the comments and offensive comments were removed and reported.

“It’s worth noting the majority of remarks were respectful and supported the event which was attended by around 150 people on Sunday.”

She added: “We welcome healthy debate on our page and will not tolerate offensive comments.”