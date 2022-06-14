Taranaki council criticised again over forestry roading rate proposal

The Stratford District Council was set to adopt its forestry targetted roading rate on Tuesday as part of its annual plan, but postponed the decision. (File photo)

Seven years ago, the NZ Forestry director warned a Taranaki council that the number of logging trucks using its roads would increase, and on Tuesday he criticised it for only now taking action.

Cam Eyre, who is also the NZ Forestry’s Taranaki regional director, was speaking to the Stratford District Council about its proposed roading targeted rate, which will see forestry owners foot the bill for the damage logging trucks are doing to the district’s roads.

The move to introduce the rate, which will raise $100,000 annually, came after the council spent nearly $1.5 million over a five-year period on repairing roads near forests being harvested.

The costs were picked up by ratepayers, while other roading projects had to be put off.

The rate was included in the council’s annual plan, and was set to get the final tick of approval at a meeting on Tuesday.

But the adoption was instead delayed so the council could get more “clarity”.

Eyre spoke at the public forum ahead of the meeting and said he wasn’t there to “lob bombs” but asked that council and the forestry industry “work together”.

“We have an issue with the rate,” he said. “I believe you’re guessing, and I don’t think that’s a fair way to do it.”

NZ Forestry manages 8000 hectares in the Stratford district, and is the “largest forest manager in the region”, Eyre said.

Supplied NZ Forestry director and Taranaki regional manager Cam Eyre spoke at the public forum ahead of a Stratford District Council meeting. (File photo)

He thought the rate, which would be split between forestry owners and calculated on their properties’ capital value, was “inflated”.

“It doesn’t need to be that high.”

Eyre said he sat down with council staff in 2015, and explained how more trucks would use the roads in coming years, as harvesting, which takes place when pine trees are about 25 years old, was set to begin.

He said should that have been taken into consideration, and if the council acted “proactively not reactively” the rate could have been lower.

Eyre called the rate an “old response to a new problem”.

He asked that the council gave the industry “a chance”, and work collaboratively to fix the roads.

“I’ll put my hand up, I’ll commit my time.”

Deputy Mayor Alan Jamieson said everyday ratepayers were currently footing the bill, hence the introduction of the rate.

“There is nothing else we’ve found that could work,” Jamieson said.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke asked Eyre if the reason the “15-or-so” other councils across the country were having the same issues was due to their “lack of preparation” for harvesting.

Eyre said he couldn’t speak to the other areas, but questioned whether those councils had been prepared.

Volzke also said working together, and coming up with solutions, “would be very welcome”.

“I think it’s a follow-up for management to make.”

Volzke later called for the adoption of the annual plan to be delayed until Tuesday, June 28 because of a “couple of issues raised” with the targeted roading rate.

He said the number of forestries that would be charged the rate had increased, and council needed to understand why that had happened, and it also needed clarity on “who the rate will apply to”.

This was strongly supported by councillors John Sandford, Peter Dalziel, and Grant Boyde.

“We’ve got to get it right,” Boyde said.