Taranaki river spot road covered in logs and debris after days of wild weather

A road to access Oakura River in Taranaki has been blocked after heavy winds and rain covered the area in debris.

While Wednesday’s weather has been somewhat calmer in Taranaki after days of hail, high winds and thunderstorms, debris left at a popular river spot showed just how the region had been lashed.

Hundreds of trees and logs covered a long stretch of the road leading to river mouth on Corbett Road in Oakura and blocked the car parks of the Kaitake Sports Clubrooms.

Eva Davies/Stuff Corbett Road in Oakura was covered in debris on Tuesday after days of wind and rain.

“It’s really sad to see,” Kaitake Football Committee member Rebecca Sumpter said.

“All coaches will check out the grounds before going ahead with any trainings this week.

Eva Davies/Stuff Corbett Road in Oakura has faced a destruction of debris following the torrential weather covering the road.

“We want to make sure we can protect the fields for the games this coming weekend.”

A New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said they were aware of the debris and had spoken to contractors to begin the clean-up.

Eva Davies/Stuff The road used for parking, river access and the sports clubrooms is covered in thousands of sticks, branches and logs.

“As you can imagine there is storm-related debris around the region.

“We have contractors working through a list of sites and they are getting to it as quickly as they can.”

Eva Davies/Stuff The NPDC are aware of the debris and are working to clean it up as soon as possible.

MetService said Wednesday should see showers, clearing in the afternoon, and brisk westerlies in Taranaki, continuing into Thursday and Friday.