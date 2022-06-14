Taranaki river spot road covered in logs and debris after days of wild weather
While Wednesday’s weather has been somewhat calmer in Taranaki after days of hail, high winds and thunderstorms, debris left at a popular river spot showed just how the region had been lashed.
Hundreds of trees and logs covered a long stretch of the road leading to river mouth on Corbett Road in Oakura and blocked the car parks of the Kaitake Sports Clubrooms.
“It’s really sad to see,” Kaitake Football Committee member Rebecca Sumpter said.
“All coaches will check out the grounds before going ahead with any trainings this week.
“We want to make sure we can protect the fields for the games this coming weekend.”
A New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said they were aware of the debris and had spoken to contractors to begin the clean-up.
“As you can imagine there is storm-related debris around the region.
“We have contractors working through a list of sites and they are getting to it as quickly as they can.”
MetService said Wednesday should see showers, clearing in the afternoon, and brisk westerlies in Taranaki, continuing into Thursday and Friday.