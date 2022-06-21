The high schoolers hoping to teach you all about Matariki

Daniel Blackman and George Bish are part of a business called Te Pārongo, which has created a set of Matariki cards.

Inspired by Matariki a group of Taranaki students spied a business opportunity to upskill Kiwis on Māori mātauranga, or knowledge.

The Young Enterprise business team Te Pārongo, or “The Information”, is made up of four students from New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College.

Their first product is inspired by the rising of the Matariki star cluster that marks the Māori New Year, an event for which there will now be an annual public holiday.

Their strikingly illustrated flashcards feature each star in the cluster; Matariki, Waitī, Waitā, Waipuna-ā-rangi, Tupuānuku, Tupuārangi, Ururangi, Pōhutukawa and Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

“Our entire goal was to bring Māori information to the wider community and to New Zealand,” said Daniel Blackman, the group’s chief executive.

As Ngāi Tahu, Daniel said Matariki was something celebrated within his whānau and a topic he knew about.

However, he did not think that was a common experience across New Zealand, and Te Pārongo Matariki cards were a user-friendly way to share Māori mātauranga, or knowledge.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A team of Taranaki secondary students have created a set of Matariki cards, explaining each star of the cluster.

George Bish, responsible for marketing, said the process of researching and developing the cards had been a “learning curve” for him as he did not whakapapa Māori.

But he felt everyone had the ability to take up the opportunities on offer to learn about events like Matariki.

“It’s an important part of being a New Zealander,” the 18-year-old said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Pārongo chief executive Daniel Blackman, 17, and marketing officer George Bish, 18, see the Matariki series as the first of many, with schools the target market.

The Year 13 students saw the potential for their business to grow beyond the school grounds.

“I definitely think it does as there are so many topics that resources aren’t available for,” George said.

Along with the Matariki series, they have developed one depicting Māori atua (gods) and have another idea in the pipeline based on the seven waka which landed on the shores of Aotearoa.

The other members of the team are Sam Waicere, who does the design and Samuel Davy-Raine, who is in charge of finance.

The cards are available for sale for $20 a pack and can be ordered by contacting George on 027 417 2384, via Te Pārongo on Instagram, or by emailing teparongo@gmail.com.