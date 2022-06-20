The ladies who swim in the New Plymouth sea every Sunday morning - even in the winter

Rebekah Bell, Rosalind Snowdon and Sharon Crook after their early morning swim at Ngāmotu beach, in New Plymouth.

Rosalind Snowdon’s family thinks she’s lost it.

Every day, along with neighbour Rebekah Bell, Snowden goes for a swim at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach. Rain, shine and, the other night, hail.

‘’If we’re in the water when it starts hailing we don’t get out,’’ she said laughing. “It’s exciting. Wonderful.”

So, when the friends saw a Taranaki Cold Water Dips group, they decided to join.

Now on Sunday mornings, they join a few other people for a refreshing dip in the ocean.

“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” Snowdon said. “Rebekah and I try and go every day. It’s really good for our wellbeing.

‘’We live nearby so often swim at night because the lights are on for the port.”

LISA BURD/Stuff You can’t beat a morning winter swim according to Sharon Crook, Rebekah Bell and Rosalind Snowdon.

On Sunday, the only other person to brave the cold water – made worse by the wind chill – was Sharon Crook.

This is the first year she has swum in winter, though they haven’t had any “super cold weather yet”, Crook said.

“I’m enjoying it so much, I do hope to keep it up for the rest of the winter.”

The hardest part is getting into the water. After that it’s fine, she said.

“I saw a Facebook group, so I went down and joined them and I really, really love it. I just go on Sunday. I work full-time and I’ve got kids, but I really look forward to my Sunday morning swim.”

Last weekend, when the region had storm weather, there were even massive swells at Ngāmotu, Crook said.

“It’s quite sheltered. Even if it was stormy day, it is still safe to swim at.”

The social aspect is great. The people are lovely and so much fun, she said.

“It invigorates you and makes you feel refreshed. It’s really good.”

Crook just wears her normal togs, but said some of the others wear rash tops.

“But I don’t think that’ll make a lot of difference.”