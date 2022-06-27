Former headmaster to chair New Plymouth multi-sport hub group

Lyal French-Wright will chair the governance board for the proposed Tūparikino Active Community Hub.

Former New Plymouth Boys’ High School headmaster Lyal French-Wright will chair the governance group for the $90 million multi-sport centre proposed for the city.

The group will meet on Monday to discuss the progress of the Tūparikino Active Community Hub.

Members include New Plymouth District Council chief executive Craig Stevenson, Te Kohahitanga o Te Atiawa chief executive Dion Tuuta, Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr, Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay, Western Institute of Technology chief executive John Snook, New Zealand Community Trust’s Garry Carnachan and Taranaki Foundation’s Dan Radcliffe.

French-Wright, who has also chief executive of leading law firm Govett-Quilliam, was reluctant to discuss progress until after the governance group had met.

However, he was thrilled with the calibre of the governance group, which he said reflected the importance of the community hub to the region.

“It is heart-warming to see so many of our regional leaders accept a place on the governance group to put aside their individual passions and positions to contribute to a project that seeks to find a sustainable model of improving the governance and delivery of sport and recreation based on collaboration,” he said.

The governance group has been tasked with finding $50m for the New Plymouth Raceway-based project after the New Plymouth District Council last year approved $40m in funding through its long-term plan.

Stuff Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chief executive Dion Tuuta will also sit on the governance board.

Despite recommending the project did not start until 2026, council voted to bring the project forward two years at the request of Sport Taranaki.

Since then, Auckland-based Steve Bramley has been appointed as project director to help co-ordinate the search for funding from public and private funds.

French-Wright believed the project was well positioned to succeed but could not confirm if the original budget had increased given the country’s current economic climate until after the governance group held its next meeting.

The proposed hub includes a new indoor hub building integrated with the existing TSB Stadium, an artificial turf complex, including a hockey and a football turf with supporting amenities, four community sports fields and two cricket wickets, sports and community recreation administration offices and meeting spaces.

A planned timeline has construction of the hockey and football turf beginning in October for completion in March.

The hub building is scheduled to begin in October next year, providing funding has been secured.